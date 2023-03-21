Former stateline elected official Ted Biondo dies at age 79

CELEBRATION, Fla. (WIFR) - 23 News has learned about the passing of long-time local elected official Ted Biondo. Biondo passed away Thursday in his current residence of Celebration, Fla at the age of 79.

Biondo was a former high school valedictorian turned engineer who worked for 30 years at Sundstrand in Rockford. After his retirement, Biondo got politically active serving on the Rockford School Board, the Winnebago County Board, and the Rock Valley Board of Trustees until 2018.

The Republican was known as a tax hawk during his time in local government often pledging to keep taxes low and educational standards high.

According to his obituary, Biondo is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia. The couple has two children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

