Eight people displaced after apartment fire

Apartment fire
Apartment fire(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An apartment fire Monday evening left eight adults displaced. The 11-story apartment building at 630 E. State Street in downtown Rockford caught fire just before 9:30 p.m..

The Rockford Fire Department arrived on scene to find a bedroom fire that was extinguished by the fire sprinkler system. The sprinklers were able to trap the flames in just one apartment unit on the 10th floor.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation. There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and the American Red Cross is currently assisting the eight displaced residents.

