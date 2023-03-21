Driver dead after South Dekhalb crash

A three-vehicle crash on Monday has resulted in the death of one driver and injuries for two...
A three-vehicle crash on Monday has resulted in the death of one driver and injuries for two others.(Source: Associated Press)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A three-vehicle crash on Monday has resulted in the death of one driver and injuries for two others.

The deceased driver had crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, pushing the vehicle in front of them into a ditch, with the first car overturning as a result. From there, the overturned car collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead once first responders arrived. The crash is still pending investigation with the Sheriff’s Office in the DeKalb County Coroner’s office.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.
Crash on I-90 at IL-173 blocks four lanes of traffic
Rochelle police investigate fight at the high school.
Fight at Rochelle Township High School leaves two hurt, forces dismissal
Illinois police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a hotel.
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
Romel A. Hollingsworth Jr. arrested
DeKalb man charged with murder in weekend shooting
North Central Avenue fire
Woman dies after Rockford house fire

Latest News

Beloit City Council offers support among racial injustice
Beloit Memorial honored by city council
Apartment fire
Eight people displaced after apartment fire
March 21 birthdays
March 21 birthdays
An engineer at Sundstrand for 30 years, Biondo served on the Rockford School Board, Winnebago...
Longtime former Stateline elected official Ted Biondo dies at age 79