Driver dead after South Dekhalb crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A three-vehicle crash on Monday has resulted in the death of one driver and injuries for two others.

The deceased driver had crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, pushing the vehicle in front of them into a ditch, with the first car overturning as a result. From there, the overturned car collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead once first responders arrived. The crash is still pending investigation with the Sheriff’s Office in the DeKalb County Coroner’s office.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.