Charles Street replacement kicks off Rockford construction season

Work starts April 3.
By Jim Hagerty
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford road that hasn’t been replaced for more than four decades will get a a facelift this spring.

Charles Street between 28th Street and Parkside Drive will be closed until August beginning April 3 while crews complete the work.

“This is a complete roadway reconstruction,” said City of Rockford Engineer Tim Hinkens. “We are ripping out the entire concrete roadway, including the sidewalks on both sides.”

Although the project will involve delays and detours residents say the section of Charles Street has taken such a beating that motorists have been avoiding it anyway.

“It’s gotten worse over time,” said Rockford resident Willie Bowman. “It will be a big improvement for all the drivers that (are) going down Charles Street.”

The project will be funded by the city’s 1-percent sales tax.

“This particular stretch of Charles Street has been on the city’s radar for about 10 years now,” Heinekens said.

Hinkens said Charles Street is expected to reopen before the 2023-24 school year starts. Businesses inside the construction zone will remain open during the work. Residents will have access to their driveways.

The work marks the first major road project since crews finished widening West State Street last fall.

Since 2007, Rockford’s 1-percent sales tax has funded nearly $200 million in infrastructure improvement projects.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.
Crash on I-90 at IL-173 blocks four lanes of traffic
Illinois police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a hotel.
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
Rochelle police investigate fight at the high school.
Fight at Rochelle Township High School leaves two hurt, forces dismissal
Businesses are increasingly coming to the city to help it grow
Business continues to grow in Loves Park
North Central Avenue fire
Woman dies after Rockford house fire

Latest News

Real spring warmth has been hard to come by so far in 2023, but if history is any guide, we...
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 3/20/2023
Romel A. Hollingsworth Jr. arrested
DeKalb man charged with murder in weekend shooting
North Central Avenue fire
Woman dies after Rockford house fire
Deon Howard was arrested in Green Bay, Wisconsin on March 19.
Rockford man accused of stealing van, body from funeral home arrested