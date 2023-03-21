Boy under 18 dead, two hurt in DeKalb Co. crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOMONAUK TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WIFR) - One boy under 18 is dead and two men are injured Monday after a three-car crash in DeKalb County.

Authorities say around 6 p.m. the juvenile driver crossed the center line on Somonauk Road just south of S. Memory Lane into oncoming traffic, pushing the vehicle in front of him into a ditch and causing it to roll over.

Cameron Palleson, 24, of Sandwich, Ill., had minor injuries after the crash but refused treatment at the scene.

The overturned car collided with another oncoming vehicle, driven by David Elrod, 22m of Somonauk.

Elrod was taken to a nearby hospital, then airlifted to a Rockford area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No word yet on Elrod’s condition.

The juvenile driver was pronounced dead once first responders arrived.

Both the boy and Palleson were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Elrod was not, according to the police report.

An investigation of the crash is underway with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.

