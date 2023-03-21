Blackhawk Bank to merge with First Mid Bancshares, Inc.

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Customers with a well-known stateline banking company prepare for big changes Tuesday after the announcement of a merger in the works.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. based in Mattoon, Ill. announced the acquisition of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. for approximately $90.3 million.

The transaction is unanimously approved by each company’s board of directors and is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

“Our communities, customers, employees and shareholders will benefit from access to a larger banking organization offering larger loan limits and a broader array of services, including wealth management, trust, insurance and agricultural services,” Todd James, chairman, president and CEO of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., said.

Blackhawk Bank was established in 1881, expanding into northern Illinois in 1996. The banking company currently operates 10 full-service banking centers in Beloit and Janesville, Wis. and in Rockford, Belvidere, Machesney Park, Roscoe, McHenry and St. Charles.

“Blackhawk has a long history of providing excellent service with a community-minded focus that aligns very well with First Mid’s philosophy,” Joe Dively, chairman and CEO of First Mid, said. “We look forward to welcoming Blackhawk’s shareholders, employees and customers to the First Mid team.”

