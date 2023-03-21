Blackhawk Bank to merge with First Mid Bancshares, Inc.

Blackhawk Bank
Blackhawk Bank(Blackhawk Bank)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Customers with a well-known stateline banking company prepare for big changes Tuesday after the announcement of a merger in the works.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. based in Mattoon, Ill. announced the acquisition of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. for approximately $90.3 million.

The transaction is unanimously approved by each company’s board of directors and is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

“Our communities, customers, employees and shareholders will benefit from access to a larger banking organization offering larger loan limits and a broader array of services, including wealth management, trust, insurance and agricultural services,” Todd James, chairman, president and CEO of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., said.

Blackhawk Bank was established in 1881, expanding into northern Illinois in 1996. The banking company currently operates 10 full-service banking centers in Beloit and Janesville, Wis. and in Rockford, Belvidere, Machesney Park, Roscoe, McHenry and St. Charles.

“Blackhawk has a long history of providing excellent service with a community-minded focus that aligns very well with First Mid’s philosophy,” Joe Dively, chairman and CEO of First Mid, said. “We look forward to welcoming Blackhawk’s shareholders, employees and customers to the First Mid team.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.
One hurt in semi crash on I-90 at IL-173
Fight at Rochelle High School leaves two hurt, forces dismissal
Fight at Rochelle High School leaves two hurt, forces dismissal
Illinois police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a hotel.
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
Romel A. Hollingsworth Jr. arrested
DeKalb man charged with murder in weekend shooting
Deon Howard was arrested in Green Bay, Wisconsin on March 19.
Rockford man accused of stealing van, body from funeral home arrested

Latest News

Beloit City Council offers support among racial injustice
Beloit high school basketball team honored by city council
Fatal crash
Boy under 18 dead, two hurt in DeKalb Co. crash
Apartment fire
8 displaced after apartment fire in downtown Rockford
March 21 birthdays
March 21 birthdays