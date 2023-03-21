Beloit Sky Carp to rebrand as ‘Paletas de Beloit’ for five games in 2023

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Just a year after becoming the Beloit Sky Carp, another rebrand is coming for the stateline’s minor league baseball team.

For five games this year, the Sky Carp will become the ‘Paletas de Beloit’ as a part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión which looks to connect teams with their local Hispanic communities. Beloit is one of 17 teams this year participating in the Copa.

According to a release, the paleta has roots in Mexican culture as the tasty treat was founded in the 1930s in Tocumbo, Michoacán. The frozen treats versatility can be found in Beloit’s merchandise as the team will sell hats that feature the paleta in lime, strawberry, and guava colors.

Paletas de Beloit (wifr)

The team will rebrand as the Paletas on May 5 (Cinco de Mayo), May 31, June 29, July 22, and August 27.

