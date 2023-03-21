Beloit high school basketball team honored by city council

BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Memorial High School’s basketball team was honored and recognized at Beloit’s city council meeting Monday after they experienced alleged racist comments during their visit at Muskego High School for a game this month.

The boys reportedly found racist speech on lockers at the high school. City council members were seen wearing purple to honor the team, giving each player a certificate recognizing their adversity, leadership and bravery amidst racial injustice. The council said that the team has their support during this time.

