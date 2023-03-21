8 displaced after apartment fire in downtown Rockford

Apartment fire
Apartment fire(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An apartment fire Monday evening leaves eight adults looking for somewhere to stay.

The eleven-story apartment building caught fire just before 9:30 p.m. at 630 E. State Street in downtown Rockford.

The Rockford Fire Department arrived to find a bedroom fire extinguished by the fire sprinkler system. The sprinklers were able to trap the flames in just one apartment unit on the tenth floor.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and the American Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced residents.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.
Crash on I-90 at IL-173 blocks four lanes of traffic
Rochelle police investigate fight at the high school.
Fight at Rochelle Township High School leaves two hurt, forces dismissal
Illinois police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a hotel.
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
Romel A. Hollingsworth Jr. arrested
DeKalb man charged with murder in weekend shooting
North Central Avenue fire
Woman dies after Rockford house fire

Latest News

Beloit City Council offers support among racial injustice
Beloit high school basketball team honored by city council
Fatal crash
One dead, two hurt in DeKalb crash
March 21 birthdays
March 21 birthdays
An engineer at Sundstrand for 30 years, Biondo served on the Rockford School Board, Winnebago...
Former stateline elected official Ted Biondo dies at age 79