8 displaced after apartment fire in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An apartment fire Monday evening leaves eight adults looking for somewhere to stay.

The eleven-story apartment building caught fire just before 9:30 p.m. at 630 E. State Street in downtown Rockford.

The Rockford Fire Department arrived to find a bedroom fire extinguished by the fire sprinkler system. The sprinklers were able to trap the flames in just one apartment unit on the tenth floor.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and the American Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced residents.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

