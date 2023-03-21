8 displaced after apartment fire in downtown Rockford
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An apartment fire Monday evening leaves eight adults looking for somewhere to stay.
The eleven-story apartment building caught fire just before 9:30 p.m. at 630 E. State Street in downtown Rockford.
The Rockford Fire Department arrived to find a bedroom fire extinguished by the fire sprinkler system. The sprinklers were able to trap the flames in just one apartment unit on the tenth floor.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and the American Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced residents.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation.
