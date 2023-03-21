2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash

FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced...
FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTON, Mich. (AP) — Two Amish children were killed and another was seriously injured when their buggy collided with a motor vehicle Monday in northern Michigan, authorities said.

All three children were ejected from the buggy. An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene north of Cadillac, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 9-year-old girl was airlifted to Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries, deputies said.

The buggy collided around 8:15 a.m. at a rural intersection with a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old Manton man, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“The Amish buggy approached the intersection and proceeded to cross through the intersection pulling into the path of the eastbound vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle and his three passengers were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.
One hurt in semi crash on I-90 at IL-173
Fight at Rochelle High School leaves two hurt, forces dismissal
Fight at Rochelle High School leaves two hurt, forces dismissal
Illinois police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a hotel.
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
Romel A. Hollingsworth Jr. arrested
DeKalb man charged with murder in weekend shooting
Deon Howard was arrested in Green Bay, Wisconsin on March 19.
Rockford man accused of stealing van, body from funeral home arrested

Latest News

A union representing 30,000 Los Angeles school staff launched a three-day strike Tuesday. (CNN,...
School workers strike in nation's 2nd-largest district
Regis Martinez showcases his Bad Spaniel dog toy beside a bottle of Jack Daniels.
Dog day in court: Jack Daniels sues pet company over squeaky toy
FILE - New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed responds to questions during an interview...
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80
Dog day in court: Jack Daniels sues pet company over squeaky toy
Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes, 23, was charged after a newborn infant was found dead in a bucket.
Officials: Woman gave birth to infant in toilet, left body in bucket