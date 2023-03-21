19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit

Two people died after a crash Thursday that involved a motorcycle on U.S. 19 South in the Summersville area of West Virginia. (WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 19-year-old and a juvenile were killed last week after being ejected from a motorcycle that hit a log truck in West Virginia, according to state police.

According to West Virginia State Police, Devon Brantley was caught driving the motorcycle about 120 mph along U.S. Route 19 on Thursday just before 3 p.m. local time.

A sergeant activated his patrol lights and siren and tried to get Brantley to pull over.

Troopers pursued it as it drove from U.S. Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto U.S. 19, where it slammed into a log truck.

Brantley and his female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Brantley’s dad, Shane Brantley, said his son was going to GoMart to get gas before the crash. He said the last conversation he had with his son plays repeatedly in his mind.

“He always says, ‘love ya’ and this time it was like, ‘I love you, Dad.’ It was like a bye,” Shane Brantley said.

Authorities did not release the name or age of the juvenile involved in the crash.

Troopers say the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.
Crash on I-90 at IL-173 blocks four lanes of traffic
Rochelle police investigate fight at the high school.
Fight at Rochelle Township High School leaves two hurt, forces dismissal
Illinois police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a hotel.
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
Romel A. Hollingsworth Jr. arrested
DeKalb man charged with murder in weekend shooting
North Central Avenue fire
Woman dies after Rockford house fire

Latest News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Finance Committee about President...
Yellen says bank situation ‘stabilizing,’ system is ‘sound’
Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official...
Japanese leader arrives in Kyiv as China’s Xi visits Russia
The 911 call captures someone calling for help for a patient that has no pulse.
911 call released in Irvo Otieno death
FILE - Bad Bunny speaks at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in...
Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend files lawsuit seeking $40M