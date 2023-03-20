Spring to begin on seasonable, quiet note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rejoice! We’re just a matter of hours away from being able to officially say “WINTER IS OVER!”

While the vast majority of the winter was, for the most part, benign, Mother Nature was quite slow in relinquishing her wintry grip over the area. By virtue of its 39° high temperature, Sunday became the eighth day out of the past ten to see temperatures fail to reach 40°.

Thankfully, for most, we’re in no danger of failing to reach 40° anytime soon, as we’re finally set to transition into a much more seasonable temperature regime.

A clear sky overnight will lead to temperatures falling into the 20s, and there’ll be quite a bit of a breeze out there, further adding to the chill. That very southerly wind, though, will be the driving force behind significant warming set to take place beginning Monday.

As for Monday, it’s one that looks to start off with a good deal of sunshine. Come midday, however, clouds will begin to encroach upon our airspace, and a rather cloudy sky is to take us through the rest of the day. But with the aforementioned southerly wind in place, temperatures appear ticketed for the upper 40s to near 50° by the time we officially welcome spring at 4:24 Monday afternoon.

A few sprinkles can’t be entirely ruled out Monday afternoon, though there’s a slightly better chance of sprinkles or light rain showers lifting through the area at night as a warm front lifts through the area. Any activity that we would see would be extremely light and short-lived.

Clouds are to stick around early Thursday, though peeks of partial sunshine are certainly possible, especially from late morning through early afternoon. Clouds are to return to the area later in the day, and showers appear to be a likely candidate to arrive by mid to late evening Tuesday. Before that’s to occur, though, temperatures are likely to have topped out in the lower 50s.

Rain’s to continue for a good part of Tuesday night, and should very likely carry well into Wednesday. That’s to be just the first of several systems to impact the Stateline in what promises to be quite an active week. Another rather potent system is to bring us a healthy rain chance late Wednesday and Wednesday night, perhaps lingering into Thursday, and another chance of rain may well occur Friday, though that’s considerably more uncertain. Following what appears to be a dry Saturday, Sunday is to feature a renewed rain chance.

While no one system promises to be a prolific rainfall producer, the rain will add up. Cumulatively, over the course of the next seven days, our computer forecast models are in remarkably good agreement in generating well over an inch of rainfall in our area.

Thankfully, very little, if any of the precipitation is to come in the form of snow. If there were to be a SMALL snow chance, it’d come Friday night, but by then, ground temperatures would be far too warm to support any accumulation whatsoever.

Temperatures, by and large, are to be quite consistent over the coming seven to ten days. Highs each of the next ten days are to range between 45° and 55°, with one lone exception. That’s this Wednesday, when temperatures may reach 60° for the first time in 2023.

