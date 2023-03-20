Sheriff’s Office: Community tips lead to drug bust in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces multiple charges after tips from concerned citizens helped launch an investigation into suspected drug deals.

Marcus Green, 41, is charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count possession to deliver cocaine 15 <100 grams and one count unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says Green became a suspect when investigators looked into reports of drug deals happening in the 1300 block of Garrison Avenue in Rockford. When detectives searched the home, they reportedly found almost 100 grams of cocaine and a gun.

Green is expected to appear in court on March 21.

