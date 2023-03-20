Local gamers compete at Rockford Rumble

Teams come from all over the Midwest.
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s some march madness and some bracket busting that has nothing to do with college basketball this Sunday at the Nordlof Center.

It’s an all-together different alliteration on the mind of gamers this afternoon: Rockford Rumble. Everyone pays $5 to build a prize pool for the double elimination tournament bracket. Super Smash Brothers Ultimate is the game of choice Sunday but other fighting games are used at times as well. Teams come from all over the Midwest.

“Fighting games has always been a big part of my life. It’s been a part of it since 2014 so almost nine years. I’ve just loved the community. It’s just such a great environment to be around. Some laughs are had. Good games are had,” says event organizer Will Dammon.

