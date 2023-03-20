Local families decorate eggs three weeks before Easter

The Swedish American Riverfront YMCA hosts its Easter egg decorating event Sunday afternoon.
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An egg-citing way to start your Easter preparations.

The Swedish American Riverfront YMCA hosts its Easter egg decorating event Sunday afternoon. The Sanderson’s were one of many stateline families to take a picture with the Easter bunny and makes some unforgettable memories.

“We like Easter activities. We love Easter in general. And all the eggs. And we saw the Easter bunny and we knew that Easter decorating was going on. So we thought we’d come out and see what they had to offer,” says parent Savannah Sanderson.

