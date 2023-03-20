Fight at Rochelle Township High School leaves one hurt, forces dismissal

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A student is taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a fight with another teen at Rochelle Township High School.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jason Harper called the student’s injuries - serious. No one else was hurt.

The school was placed on lockdown while rescue crews provided first aid; the student was then transferred to the hospital. A resource officer was in the building and contacted the Rochelle Police Department.

Harper says officers believe the situation was isolated and no one else was at risk. Nevertheless, district leaders dismissed students for the remainder of the day, and officers stayed at the school to supervise.

“We understand this is a frightening time for students, parents, staff and our community,“ Harper wrote in his note. “We will allow for students to see their counselor before exiting the building if they feel they need to talk to someone about the events of the day.”

We reached out to the Rochelle Police Department for comment. We will share any information as soon as it becomes available.

