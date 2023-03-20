Fight at Rochelle Township High School leaves one hurt, forces dismissal

The school went on lockdown. District leaders ask the community to be patient as they deal with the situation.
Rochelle police investigate fight at the high school.
Rochelle police investigate fight at the high school.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A student is taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a fight with another teen at Rochelle Township High School.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jason Harper called the student’s injuries - serious. No one else was hurt.

The school was placed on lockdown while rescue crews provided first aid; the student was then transferred to the hospital. A resource officer was in the building and contacted the Rochelle Police Department.

Harper says officers believe the situation was isolated and no one else was at risk. Nevertheless, district leaders dismissed students for the remainder of the day, and officers stayed at the school to supervise.

“We understand this is a frightening time for students, parents, staff and our community,“ Harper wrote in his note. “We will allow for students to see their counselor before exiting the building if they feel they need to talk to someone about the events of the day.”

We reached out to the Rochelle Police Department for comment. We will share any information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a hotel.
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
Businesses are increasingly coming to the city to help it grow
Business continues to grow in Loves Park
Elderly Rockford woman says she was nearly scammed by energy salesperson
Elderly Rockford woman says she was nearly scammed by energy salesperson
Photo of the runners
Tour De Trails races the cold one last time
Photo of the queen
Rockford’s Mexican Independence Day Queen celebrates 80 years

Latest News

Deon Howard, 23, was arrested in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Rockford man accused of stealing van, body from funeral home arrested
From after school programs to building athletes, The Community Life Center of Rockford has it all
Community Life Center of Rockford offers programs for five-year-olds to 105-year-olds
North Central Avenue fire
Woman dies after Rockford house fire
March 19 & 20 birthdays
March 19 & 20 birthdays