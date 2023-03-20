Fight at Rochelle High School leaves two hurt, forces dismissal

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - One 17-year-old student is airlifted to a hospital and another is taken by ambulance after a fight and stabbing early Monday morning inside Rochelle Township High School.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jason Harper called one student’s injuries - serious. The other student, according to Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle, has only minor injuries.

The school was placed on lockdown while rescue crews provided first aid. A resource officer was in the building and contacted the Rochelle Police Department.

Harper says officers believe the situation was isolated and no one else was at risk. Nevertheless, district leaders dismissed students for the remainder of the day, and officers stayed at the school to supervise.

“We understand this is a frightening time for students, parents, staff and our community,“ Harper wrote in his note. “We will allow for students to see their counselor before exiting the building if they feel they need to talk to someone about the events of the day.”

Note: This story has been updated to include new details from the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

