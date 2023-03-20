Elderly woman in critical condition following house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An elderly woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a Sunday evening house fire.

The fire started just before 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Avenue. The woman was removed by fire crews and taken to the hospital, and no other people or pets were found in the home.

Though the flames were contained to one bedroom, Rockford Fire officials say the rest of the home suffered heavy damage from smoke, estimated at around $25,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

