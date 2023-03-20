DeKalb man charged with murder in weekend shooting

Carl Austin was shot near the entrance of University Village apartments.
Romel A. Hollingsworth Jr. arrested
Romel A. Hollingsworth Jr. arrested(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A DeKalb man, accused of killing another person on Sunday, makes his first appearance in court.

Romel A. Hollingsworth Jr., 20, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Carl Austin, 33, near University Village apartments, 847 Russell Road.

When police got to the scene Sunday afternoon, they found Austin lying in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. He died a short time later at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.

Witnesses gave a description of the shooter; investigators later tracked Hollingsworth down and say they found a gun on him.

DeKalb police believe Hollingsworth and Austin were involved in a drug deal. Investigators say more charges could be filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a hotel.
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
Businesses are increasingly coming to the city to help it grow
Business continues to grow in Loves Park
Elderly Rockford woman says she was nearly scammed by energy salesperson
Elderly Rockford woman says she was nearly scammed by energy salesperson
Photo of the runners
Tour De Trails races the cold one last time
Photo of the queen
Rockford’s Mexican Independence Day Queen celebrates 80 years

Latest News

A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.
Crash on I-90 at IL-173 blocks four lanes of traffic
Deon Howard, 23, was arrested in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Rockford man accused of stealing van, body from funeral home arrested
Rochelle police investigate fight at the high school.
Fight at Rochelle Township High School leaves one hurt, forces dismissal
From after school programs to building athletes, The Community Life Center of Rockford has it all
Community Life Center of Rockford offers programs for five-year-olds to 105-year-olds