DeKalb man charged with murder in weekend shooting

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A DeKalb man, accused of killing another person on Sunday, makes his first appearance in court.

Romel A. Hollingsworth Jr., 20, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Carl Austin, 33, near University Village apartments, 847 Russell Road.

When police got to the scene Sunday afternoon, they found Austin lying in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. He died a short time later at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.

Witnesses gave a description of the shooter; investigators later tracked Hollingsworth down and say they found a gun on him.

DeKalb police believe Hollingsworth and Austin were involved in a drug deal. Investigators say more charges could be filed in the case.

