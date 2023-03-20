Crash on I-90 at IL-173 blocks four lanes of traffic

A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.
A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.(23 WIFR)
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - All four lanes of traffic are blocked after a crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 (West Lane Road).

The crash happened around 11:30 Monday morning. According to the Illinois Tollway, some traffic was getting by on the left shoulder.

The cause of the crash and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time. Please avoid the area while crews investigate and clear the scene.

23 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

