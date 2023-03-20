Crash on I-90 at IL-173 blocks four lanes of traffic

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - All four lanes of traffic are blocked after a crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 (West Lane Road).

The crash happened around 11:30 Monday morning. According to the Illinois Tollway, some traffic was getting by on the left shoulder.

I-90 Eastbound - CRASH - at IL-173 (West Lane Rd) - MP 8.9 - 4 lanes blocked of 4 ALL LANES BLOCKED TRAFFIC GETTING BY ON LEFT SHOULDER — Tollway Trip 90 (@I_90_Tollway) March 20, 2023

The cause of the crash and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time. Please avoid the area while crews investigate and clear the scene.

