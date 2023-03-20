Community Life Center of Rockford offers programs for five-year-olds to 105-year-olds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The challenges of our communities may look different from the oldest and youngest people, but the answers, advice and encouragement can now come from the same source.

The mission of The Community Life Center is to create a successful life for everyone that walks through its door from tutoring teenagers for the SAT to teaching seniors how to use a computer.

The Community Life Center of Rockford offers programs for anyone as young as five-years-old and as old as 105-years-old. The owners say their goal is to pour love and life into everyone.

“It was really really important to bridge the gap between the youth and the seniors in the community because seniors have so much life left in them and so much wisdom that they’ve lived through that can actually impact little ones,” said Community Life Center of Rockford president Bethany Simmons.

Community members visited the center on Bishop Washington Avenue for a soft opening Sunday to see its computer lab, game room, dance studio, the gym and the many other areas within the building.

“The southwest side of Rockford is pretty much like a resource desert, so it’s not a lot over here, so we were trying to scope out different areas, where is it that there’s a great need to bring community together and bring resources into the community,” Simmons said.

The center’s resource coordinator Martha bates says she encourages every senior citizen throughout Rockford to visit the center to keep their mind sharp and body active.

“As they get older, a lot of times they feel that there’s no purpose for them in life,” bates said. “I know there’s purpose for them so coming here, they can learn what their purpose is.”

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says his favorite part about the open house is seeing his five-year-old and seven-year-old having a blast.

“They’re absolutely having a great time so I think you can immediately see that kids love this space, it’s super welcoming,” McNamara said.

Simmons’ daughter says she even encourages his friends to come to the center after school just to hang out and play games.

Simmons says her and her husband pay for everything out-of-pocket and encourage people to donate on their website to keep the center successful.

