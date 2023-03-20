Belvidere resident hopes to give disability community a voice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One Belvidere resident likes to take center stage as an Illinois Special Olympic athlete and as a contestant in a pageant for people with disabilities. The Miss Amazing Pageant is designed to focus on a person’s beauty, not only on the outside but on the inside.

Nori Barnes lives with autism. They say it’s not a barrier and hope to show the world that people with disabilities are unstoppable even if the world tries to push them down.

“I can take on the world and I can do anything I set my mind to,” Barnes said.

Barnes spends life advocating for people with disabilities by using a platform gained from Special Olympics and The Miss Amazing Pageant. It gives a voice to those who need it.

“People who don’t have disabilities shouldn’t make decisions for us,” Barnes said. “So being listened to and actually being heard is so important because we have a lot to say, and people don’t always realize that.”

Barnes says the most important part about having organizations like Special Olympics or The Miss Amazing Pageant is to show the world everything that is the disability community. Barnes says they grew up being told they wouldn’t make it past high school.

“No matter what you want to do in this world, you can do it,” Barnes said. “If you don’t think you can do it, if you don’t think you have the way to do it, we will find somebody to help you because anybody in this world can do anything they want if they are given the time, compassion and tools to learn.”

Barnes’ coach Katie Humphrey is in her 16th year working with children who have special needs. She says the hardest part is seeing how others react to their disability.

“Getting people in the community to accept that people with disabilities can do things that their typical peers can do,” Humphrey said. “Just because they have a disability, doesn’t mean they can’t go out and participate in sports or give a speech to three hundred people.”

Barnes advises everyone to treat people with kindness because you never know what people are going through or if they live with a disability.

The Miss Amazing Pageant nationals will be in Chicago. Barnes needs sponsors to help pay for travel and lodging expenses. They also have a goal to raise $5,000 on GoFundMe.

