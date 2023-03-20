Athletes compete in Ultimate Frisbee Tournament

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - 62 teams take part in four different divisions of the Ultimate Frisbee Tournament at Sportscore Two.

The divisions were college open, college women, high school and masters. Teams come from all over the Midwest to take part. The first three games put teams in competitive brackets where they compete for the ultimate prize.

“I started throwing with my dad and then it just formed relationships. So bring a friend out, bring a loved one out and start tossing the old disc,” says Grace College Lancer (Ind.) Max Boruvka.

“When I first came out I couldn’t throw at all. I was garbage. After a year of practicing, I was able to start throwing and getting things done.” says Lancer Caleb Cochran.

“I came into this team like 5 months ago. A little bit later than most people. And here we are already at a tournament playing and it feels pretty nice,” says Lancer Bennett Utter.

