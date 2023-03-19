Tour De Trails races the cold one last time

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local running club that has kept the community on its feet for more than 50 years completes their winter running series.

On Saturday, the Rockford road runners host Tour De Trails, a 12-mile trail race, at the Severson Dells and Funderburg Forest Preserve.

This was the final race in a winter trail series that began in December with a 3-mile run. Mike Mapes, a Rockford road runner volunteer says this race is just under half a marathon and it will take the runners some time to navigate the trails.

“For a lot of them it’ll be three, three and a half hours and maybe a tad more than that for some. Whereas a half marathon on the road is a fast endeavor because you’re running on a better surface,” said Mapes.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly Rockford woman says she was nearly scammed by energy salesperson
Elderly Rockford woman says she was nearly scammed by energy salesperson
Shooting investigation
2022 Rockford murder suspect found in Florida
Time Theater Rockford
Downtown Rockford ready for more theaters
Businesses are increasingly coming to the city to help it grow
Business continues to grow in Loves Park
File Graphic (KWTX)
Police: Rockford home invasion suspect dies after stabbing

Latest News

Photo of the church
Community Care Outreach church celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a concert
Photo of the event
Nik’s Wish host shamrock beer run for young adults battling cancer
Rockford wins the series finale over the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in overtime, capping off...
Icehogs earn crucial two points in OT win against Eagles
Saturday’s win marked the 4th trip to state and first state championship under Coach Abel.
Auburn Knights Scholastic Bowl team wins IHSA 2A State Title