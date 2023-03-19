Tour De Trails races the cold one last time

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local running club that has kept the community on its feet for more than 50 years completes their winter running series.

On Saturday, the Rockford road runners host Tour De Trails, a 12-mile trail race, at the Severson Dells and Funderburg Forest Preserve.

This was the final race in a winter trail series that began in December with a 3-mile run. Mike Mapes, a Rockford road runner volunteer says this race is just under half a marathon and it will take the runners some time to navigate the trails.

“For a lot of them it’ll be three, three and a half hours and maybe a tad more than that for some. Whereas a half marathon on the road is a fast endeavor because you’re running on a better surface,” said Mapes.

