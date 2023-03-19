Snow was in the air but that soon could be rain

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We saw some flurries in the sky as temperatures dropped below freezing today and now it’s time to bring out the umbrella as spring showers are ahead.

We had a high of 20 something today with winds on the stronger side. Wind gusts were up to 30 mph today and wind chills down in the single digits. It made for a very cold Saturday on top of the snow we received.

Very cold wind chills, almost single digits
Very cold wind chills, almost single digits(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The rest of tonight will be cloudy with zero chance of snow and finally the winds will have died down. We may even see a big warm up for this coming week.

Cloudy and cold night.
Cloudy and cold night.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Sunday is going to not only be a warmer day but a sunny day as well. We are looking at temperatures close to the 40s again and not a cloud insight. That will be the same for the night as well.

No cloud in sight!
No cloud in sight!(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Clear skies continue.
Clear skies continue.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

However, Monday will not only be the first day of Spring but will be a bit cloudier as the sun goes back into hiding. Although, temperatures will warm up getting into the 40′s. Overnight into Tuesday we could see some rain but only for a brief moment.

Cloudy skies continue as it warms up.
Cloudy skies continue as it warms up.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
A little rain likely in the morning
A little rain likely in the morning(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Showing the rainfall over the next few days.
Showing the rainfall over the next few days.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly Rockford woman says she was nearly scammed by energy salesperson
Elderly Rockford woman says she was nearly scammed by energy salesperson
Shooting investigation
2022 Rockford murder suspect found in Florida
Time Theater Rockford
Downtown Rockford ready for more theaters
Businesses are increasingly coming to the city to help it grow
Business continues to grow in Loves Park
File Graphic (KWTX)
Police: Rockford home invasion suspect dies after stabbing

Latest News

Snow flurries are expected to be in the area.
Cold and windy St. Patrick’s Day while temperatures will only get colder
Rain transforms into snow for the morning.
Rain to turn into snow as we move into the weekend
Expect A Soggy Thursday Afternoon
Expect A Soggy Thursday Afternoon
Temperatures take a nose dive into the 20s.
Warm-up before an extreme cool down for the weekend, major rain to come