Snow was in the air but that soon could be rain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We saw some flurries in the sky as temperatures dropped below freezing today and now it’s time to bring out the umbrella as spring showers are ahead.

We had a high of 20 something today with winds on the stronger side. Wind gusts were up to 30 mph today and wind chills down in the single digits. It made for a very cold Saturday on top of the snow we received.

Very cold wind chills, almost single digits (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The rest of tonight will be cloudy with zero chance of snow and finally the winds will have died down. We may even see a big warm up for this coming week.

Cloudy and cold night. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Sunday is going to not only be a warmer day but a sunny day as well. We are looking at temperatures close to the 40s again and not a cloud insight. That will be the same for the night as well.

No cloud in sight! (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Clear skies continue. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

However, Monday will not only be the first day of Spring but will be a bit cloudier as the sun goes back into hiding. Although, temperatures will warm up getting into the 40′s. Overnight into Tuesday we could see some rain but only for a brief moment.

Cloudy skies continue as it warms up. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

A little rain likely in the morning (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Showing the rainfall over the next few days. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.