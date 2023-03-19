Rockford’s Mexican Independence Day Queen celebrates 80 years

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first Rockford Mexican Independence Day Queen celebrates her 80th birthday while reminiscing about her time on the royal court.

At just 15 years old, Beatrice Campos was crowned during the Mexican Independence Day celebration. In 1956, the number of Mexicans living in Rockford was less than 200, so the community viewed this celebration as a chance to honor Mexican History and educate others in the community.

Campos says it was an honor to represent her family and participate in the festivities.

“They would hold a dance and they would try to find young girls to run for the queen and when I was running there was just two,” said Campos.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly Rockford woman says she was nearly scammed by energy salesperson
Elderly Rockford woman says she was nearly scammed by energy salesperson
Shooting investigation
2022 Rockford murder suspect found in Florida
Time Theater Rockford
Downtown Rockford ready for more theaters
Businesses are increasingly coming to the city to help it grow
Business continues to grow in Loves Park
File Graphic (KWTX)
Police: Rockford home invasion suspect dies after stabbing

Latest News

Photo of the church
Community Care Outreach church celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a concert
Photo of the event
Nik’s Wish host shamrock beer run for young adults battling cancer
Rockford wins the series finale over the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in overtime, capping off...
Icehogs earn crucial two points in OT win against Eagles
Photo of the runners
Tour De Trails races the cold one last time
Saturday’s win marked the 4th trip to state and first state championship under Coach Abel.
Auburn Knights Scholastic Bowl team wins IHSA 2A State Title