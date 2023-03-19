Rockford’s Mexican Independence Day Queen celebrates 80 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first Rockford Mexican Independence Day Queen celebrates her 80th birthday while reminiscing about her time on the royal court.

At just 15 years old, Beatrice Campos was crowned during the Mexican Independence Day celebration. In 1956, the number of Mexicans living in Rockford was less than 200, so the community viewed this celebration as a chance to honor Mexican History and educate others in the community.

Campos says it was an honor to represent her family and participate in the festivities.

“They would hold a dance and they would try to find young girls to run for the queen and when I was running there was just two,” said Campos.

