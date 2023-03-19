Nik’s Wish host shamrock beer run for young adults battling cancer

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateliners lace up their shoes and sip on some brews for the annual Nik’s Wish Shamrock Beer run, all to benefit young adults battling cancer.

The run kicked off at Rockford Speedway Saturday afternoon and participants got the oppurtunity to sip and sprint their way towards raising money for Nik’s wish.

The organization provides wishes to young cancer warriors who are just past the age limit for make a wish. Organizers say despite the cold weather, it’s clear people’s hearts were warm as this year marked the largest turnout theyve seen since the event began seven years ago.

“It’s for a wonderful cause for Nik’s Wish, the mission is to bring joy to young adults 18-24 who are fighting cancer,” said Brian Brinlyngaas, the executive committee volunteer for Nik’s Wish.

