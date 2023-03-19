David Gust scores OT winner as Icehogs earn crucial two points in playoff race

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford wins the series finale over the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in overtime, capping off back-to-back games at the BMO Center this weekend.

The Icehogs trailed 1-0 in the first until Zach Jordan scores his first goal as an Icehog to tie the game at one. Rockford took the lead in the second off of Luke Philp’s power play goal.

The Eagles tied it minutes later, and the game was tied at 2 after 2 periods.

Scoreless in the third and in overtime. David Gust scores his 25th of the season, proving to be the game winner for the Icehogs.

