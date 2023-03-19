Community Care Outreach church celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a concert

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To carry on the St. Patrick’s Day festivities one local church host a musical experience that celebrates all things Irish.

Concert on the creek a series created by spring creek united church of christ partnered with the Irish marching society for a night of music and fellowship. The two-hour concert includes seasonal song in the celtic tradition and surprise performances.

Liz Schultz, the Community Care Outreach chairperson for the church says the concert series is a way to bring people together and serve the community.

“It’s also a community outreach project. We’re trying to bring performers in that maybe don’t have a lot of different places to perform sometimes and we’re also trying to provide concerts for people who maybe can’t afford or don’t have a way to normally attend concerts like this,” said Schultz.

