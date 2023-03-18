Rockford native Dean Lowry agrees to deal with Vikings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dean Lowry has a new team in the NFC North.

The Rockford native signed a deal with the Minnesota Vikings Friday, according to a release from the team. He’s spent the past seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers since being drafted in the 4th round by the team in 2016. Lowry played in 15 games for the Packers this season, tallying 43 total tackles and one blocked kick.

Lowry boosts the defensive line after Dalvin Tomlinson was sent to the Browns in free agency. He also joins fellow Rockford native Vederian Lowe on the Vikings.

The team didn’t disclose the terms of the deal.

