Icehogs unlucky in St. Patrick’s Day matchup against Eagles

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Icehogs fell to the Colorado Eagles 6-2 Friday night at the BMO Center.

Friday’s game marked the third time this season the two teams have faced each other and the first of back-to-back games this weekend in Rockford.

Michal Teply scored the icebreaker for Rockford 4:03 into the game off the shot from Luke Philp. The Icehogs gave up two unanswered goals later in the 1st period and trailed 2-1 after one.

Rockford tied the game at 2 in the second off a power play goal from Brett Seney, who skated in his 300th career professional hockey game.

Colorado scored the next 4 goals to take first game this weekend series 6-2.

The two teams meet at 7 p.m. Saturday night at the BMO Center for their final meeting this season.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police: Rockford home invasion suspect dies after stabbing
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Time Theater Rockford
Downtown Rockford ready for more theaters
Shooting investigation
2022 Rockford murder suspect found in Florida

Latest News

Dean Lowry
Rockford native Dean Lowry agrees to deal with Vikings
Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
Hononegah’s Jordan King, Marquette fans reconnect ahead of NCAA Tournament
Hononegah’s Jordan King, Marquette fans reconnect for NCAA Tournament
Annual Rising Stars Classic set to return in April
Annual Rising Stars Classic set to return in April