Icehogs unlucky in St. Patrick’s Day matchup against Eagles

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Icehogs fell to the Colorado Eagles 6-2 Friday night at the BMO Center.

Friday’s game marked the third time this season the two teams have faced each other and the first of back-to-back games this weekend in Rockford.

Michal Teply scored the icebreaker for Rockford 4:03 into the game off the shot from Luke Philp. The Icehogs gave up two unanswered goals later in the 1st period and trailed 2-1 after one.

Rockford tied the game at 2 in the second off a power play goal from Brett Seney, who skated in his 300th career professional hockey game.

Colorado scored the next 4 goals to take first game this weekend series 6-2.

The two teams meet at 7 p.m. Saturday night at the BMO Center for their final meeting this season.

