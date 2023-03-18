Cold and windy St. Patrick’s Day while temperatures will only get colder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - St. Patrick’s Day started off fairly snowy but turned into a cold, cloudy day instead.

We saw highs in the mid-30s and even wind chills dipping into the single digits as it got later into the night. Winds have picked up speed reaching gusts up to 30 mph.

We expected wind chills to get down to the single digits and potentially zero digits, and right now wind chills have reach four degrees. This means even though it is 20 degrees currently it feels a whole lot colder outside then it is. Make sure you have a jacket with you to cover up and protect yourself from those blustery winds.

Saturday is only going to get colder, windier and possibly more snowy too. More of that snow will be falling in the morning rather than the afternoon, but flurries in the afternoon is still likely. The entire day will be cloudy with temperatures in the 20s, although it may feel colder with how low wind chills will be. Winds will have also picked up to 35 mph gusts. It will be a very cold day.

Sunday will be a big warm up day with temperatures back in the 40s! Winds will have died down and the clouds will have rolled away. The day will be very sunny, very calm and warm thankfully. It’s going to be a great day to get out and do something!

