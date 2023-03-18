Business continues to grow in Loves Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Loves Park is doing everything it can to draw businesses to the area and continue prosperity.

Loves Park business owners say traffic throughout the city is increasing, which means more people are stopping at the business.

“It’s been fun to see business grow, it’s been fun to go to existing businesses as well as new businesses,” said The Parks Chamber executive director Duncan Geddes.

The Parks Chamber of Commerce, which represents Machesney Park and Loves Park says they advocate for all businesses and hope to draw more owners to the area.

“It’s a variety of different types of businesses, large and small,” Geddes said. “There’s been a lot of growth along the I-90 Riverside corridor.”

Loves park mayor Greg Jury says the success of businesses throughout the city is so important because the city does not collect property tax.

“Getting retailers into this city that produce sales tax, which helps us provide great public safety and also great public works,” Jury said.

Jury says city council works with businesses closely to get things done quickly.

“As long as we’re able to keep our businesses and residents safe and our businesses are successful, we’re going to be successful,” Jury said.

Nick Fosberg of Fozzy’s Bar and Grill says he loves owning a business in Loves Park and recommends business owners come to the area.

“It’s business friendly, good community, they keep it clean,” Fosberg said. “I can’t say anything bad about doing business in Loves Park at all.”

Brent Beehler of Brent’s Barbershop and Easy Tiger Food Truck says he sees the advancements Loves Park is making near the location of his shop.

“Within the last three years, if you just drive along North Second Street, you can see all of the buildings are starting to be revived,” Beehler said.

Beehler says his favorite part about owning businesses in Loves Park is the constant support from the community and city officials.

Geddes says a thriving business climate is beneficial for the entire community including residents and not just business owners.

