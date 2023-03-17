Winnebago Co. deputy recovering after BB gun shooting

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was taken into custody Thursday evening after Winnebago County deputies say he shot an officer with a BB gun.

Deputies responded just before 5 p.m. Thursday to the 400 block of South Greenwood Road in Rockford for a welfare check.

During the welfare check, a man in the backyard shot at deputies with a BB gun, hitting an officer in the head.

The deputy was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

No further details have been released but the sheriff’s office says an investigation is underway.

