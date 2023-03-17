UIC Rockford med students share emotional ‘Match Day‘

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The past four years have led to this moment for students at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford. All 56 students matched in residency programs covering 17 specialties in 18 different states.

“I matched in Rockford, Illinois and I’m so excited to continue to serve this community and be a part of this community in which I spent the last four years,” said medical student Reilly Wojciehowski.

Wojciehowski will get to practice her skills in the college’s family medicine department. She says she couldn’t have done it without the support from faculty, friends and family.

“This community here at UIC Rockford, our faculty and staff have just been so instrumental in helping us find resources and supporting us,” said Wojciehowski.

Family and friends will have the chance to gather one more time and celebrate students’ accomplishments on graduation day on April 28.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.