UIC Rockford med students share emotional ‘Match Day‘

By Amber Cooper
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The past four years have led to this moment for students at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford. All 56 students matched in residency programs covering 17 specialties in 18 different states.

“I matched in Rockford, Illinois and I’m so excited to continue to serve this community and be a part of this community in which I spent the last four years,” said medical student Reilly Wojciehowski.

Wojciehowski will get to practice her skills in the college’s family medicine department. She says she couldn’t have done it without the support from faculty, friends and family.

“This community here at UIC Rockford, our faculty and staff have just been so instrumental in helping us find resources and supporting us,” said Wojciehowski.

Family and friends will have the chance to gather one more time and celebrate students’ accomplishments on graduation day on April 28.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police: Rockford home invasion suspect dies after stabbing
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Time Theater Rockford
Downtown Rockford ready for more theaters
Shooting investigation
2022 Rockford murder suspect found in Florida

Latest News

Elderly Rockford woman says she was nearly scammed by energy salesperson
Elderly Rockford woman says she was nearly scammed by energy salesperson
Photo (left to right): Kevyn Sutter, Ruby Snyder, Brooke Allison Parkinson, Mason McIntyre,...
Highland Speech and Debate Team finishes top 5 at state
Medical students learn where they will complete their residencies
Match Day brings a wave of emotions for students at the college of medicine Rockford
Cast members from the One Chicago series joined Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and Governor JB...
Film, TV production brings record-breaking revenue, jobs to Illinois