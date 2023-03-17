Stephenson Co. Sheriff’s Office says ISA fundraising letter is real

The letter asks recipients to support the Illinois Sheriff's Association through a membership.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Some Stephenson County residents are questioning if a letter from the Illinois Sheriff’s Association is real or just another scam.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office responded Friday via social media about the concerns:

“We have received a few phone calls about mail from the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association (ISA),” the post reads, “and want to let everyone know that the depicted letter was sent out by the ISA and is legitimate.”

The post does mention that the letter is real, however if anyone receives a call from someone claiming their from the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, its definitely a scam.

“The ISA does not however engage in any telemarketing, so if you get a call from someone claiming to be with the Sheriff’s Association asking for money it is fraudulent,” the Stephenson County Sheriff’s office said.

