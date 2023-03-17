Rockford home invasion leaves residents worried

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the early hours of Thursday morning, a family was left shaken up after an intruder broke into their home, which resulted in the suspect being stabbed to death.

The manager of a local store who also lives in the neighborhood says after Thursday’s home invasion and stabbing, she’s worried about the fate of her little brother.

“Thinking like is he OK to walk home, is he not,” said Save a Lot manager Molly Parra.

Parra says she’s used to violent acts like Thursday’s deadly home invasion happening around her work home but says it can affect the business.

“there’s a lot of people who won’t even want to come out of their home because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Parra said.

Parra says nothing violent has happened at Save a Lot during the year she’s been there. Despite that she is still trying to make security advancements.

“We’re working on it to get a security guard because we definitely, we need it just in any kind of situation.”

Police believe 44-year-old Troyle Aube broke into this home in the 1800 block of Green Street and swung a piece of lumber at the man and woman living at the home. They say that’s when the man stabbed Aube with a kitchen knife eventually killing him. One local attorney says protecting yourself from deadly force in your home is not a crime in Illinois.

“You can use deadly force on them if you believe they’re going to commit any felony in your house independent of whether or not that’s going to cause great bodily harm or not,” said DeRango and Cain attorney Chris DeRango.

DeRango says the self-defense laws change depending on the situation and wants people to be aware. If you’re outside of your house or yard, deadly force is not always permitted.

“If I think you’re going to slap me, I can’t shoot you,” DeRango said. “On the other hand. if I think you are going to do great bodily harm to me then I can use deadly force.”

Parra says the stabbing and home invasion is an event that impacts the entire community and urges everyone to always be aware of their surroundings.

Rockford police say Aube was found in the street after being stabbed in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

