Rain to turn into snow as we move into the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a misty Thursday for sure with periods of rainfall throughout the day. However, there seems to be a transitional period where that rain will become snow.

Even though we had a rainy day, we still remained rather mild with our temperatures in the mid-40s. Our high of the day was 48 degrees, so close to 50 degrees but not quite there. Winds also picked up speed reaching a peak gust of 21 mph, but those gusts will only get stronger as we make our way further into the weekend.

Moving overnight into Friday though that’s where we will see this rain transition into snow. Don’t worry though it will only last for a couple of hours before falling apart around three in the morning. If you are someone who needs to travel in those early hours of the morning, take your time. Roads could be slippery and dangerous.

The rest of Friday is going to be fairly cloudy in the morning but become clear and sunny the rest of the day. We will see a dip in temperatures over the next couple of days as a cold front will move through and winds will change direction. Cold air will take over the region for a quick cool down, but don’t worry because those warmer temperatures will be back in a blink.

Friday night will be not only cooler but cloudier as well. As we make our way further into Saturday those clouds will unfortunately stay and even bring some flurries. Not much snow should be produced from this but just enough to make it feel like winter is still here.

Saturday night will stick with the clouds and cooler air. Sunday though will begin the warming trend and bring in more sun. Sunday will be a great day to enjoy the outside and take advantage of the beautiful weather.

