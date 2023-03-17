Mayor makes pick for Rockford 11th Ward vacancy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announces his pick to fill the late Tuffy Quinonez’s seat as 11th Ward Alderman.

McNamara has appointed Isidro Barrios to serve. Barrios was formerly a construction union worker and foreman. He also served as superintendent and estimator for Mohawk Contracting Co.. In addition to those jobs, Barrios was an Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters Apprentice and Training Program instructor for 16 years. Locally, he served on the Winnebago County Board from 2009-2012.

“Tuffy was a proud veteran, successful businessman and dedicated community servant. He was also a strong advocate for small businesses and the revitalization of the Broadway business district,” said Mayor McNamara. “Isidro cares deeply about Rockford and I know he will continue to support small businesses and be a voice for 11th Ward residents.”

Barrios will serve if approved by the City Council on Monday. He said of the appointment, “Due to the loss of my good friend Tuffy, I would be honored to serve as his replacement. I look forward to serving the citizens of the 11th Ward. I believe the future is in our hands and that all residents must continue to strive for the best.”

