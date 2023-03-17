Mayor makes pick for Rockford 11th Ward vacancy

Isidro Barrios
Isidro Barrios(City of Rockford)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announces his pick to fill the late Tuffy Quinonez’s seat as 11th Ward Alderman.

McNamara has appointed Isidro Barrios to serve. Barrios was formerly a construction union worker and foreman. He also served as superintendent and estimator for Mohawk Contracting Co.. In addition to those jobs, Barrios was an Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters Apprentice and Training Program instructor for 16 years. Locally, he served on the Winnebago County Board from 2009-2012.

“Tuffy was a proud veteran, successful businessman and dedicated community servant. He was also a strong advocate for small businesses and the revitalization of the Broadway business district,” said Mayor McNamara. “Isidro cares deeply about Rockford and I know he will continue to support small businesses and be a voice for 11th Ward residents.”

Barrios will serve if approved by the City Council on Monday. He said of the appointment, “Due to the loss of my good friend Tuffy, I would be honored to serve as his replacement. I look forward to serving the citizens of the 11th Ward. I believe the future is in our hands and that all residents must continue to strive for the best.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
File Graphic (KWTX)
Police: Rockford home invasion suspect dies after stabbing
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Bobbie Taute-Howe is mourning her friend, 41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick, who was found shot to...
Illinois man accused of killing estranged wife
Jude Makulec admis campaign error
RPS 205 board president admits campaign error

Latest News

March 17 & 18 birthdays
March 17 & 18 birthdays
Hononegah’s Jordan King, Marquette fans reconnect for NCAA Tournament
One resident says she fears for her brother in the area.
Rockford home invasion leaves residents worried
One resident says she fears for her brother in the area.
Rockford home invasion leaves west side residents worried