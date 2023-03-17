Highland Speech and Debate Team finishes top 5 at state

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a historic performance for the Highland Community College Speech and Debate Team with a strong showing at the state tournament on March 3 and 4 at Northern Illinois University.

The team placed fourth in Two-Year Individual Sweeps and fifth place in Two-Year Overall Sweeps.

“I am beyond proud of Highland’s performance at the Illinois Intercollegiate Forensics Association (IIFA) State Tournament,” said coach and advisor Harry Bodell. “In our team’s long history, this appears to be Highland’s first time finishing among the top five community colleges in overall team sweepstakes.”

Bodell adds, “It is a joy to work with them, and Highland can be proud of how it is represented on the statewide stage.”

