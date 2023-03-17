Film, TV production brings record-breaking revenue, jobs to Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - “Whether your dream is to be a break-out TV star, an A-list director, or a renowned cinematographer, Illinois is a place that you need to be.”

Governor JB Pritzker said those words Friday in his announcement on a record-breaking year in Illinois Film and TV production, alongside Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, executives from the Illinois Film Office and several actors from the hit show “Chicago P.D.”

The governor’s extended Film and Television Tax Credit helped generate the success, with more than $400 million in wages and 15,000 non-extra hires in 2022 alone.

Pritzker’s tax credit extension lasts through the year 2033, giving plenty of room for growth across the state. With some industry members coining Chicago as, possibly, the new Hollywood.

Not only are productions coming to Illinois, but the state is supporting the build-out of a qualified talent pipeline through its Film & TV Workforce Training Program which is focused on inclusion and diversity in the state’s film industry.

Its inaugural class served approximately 175 students at seven locations across the state in 2022, with more than 70 percent of students being non-white and 80 percent of the program’s participants obtaining paid positions on productions after graduation.

Illinois’ proposed 2024 budget allocates $1 million to expand the program due to its success.

“It’s more than just a job,” ‘Chicago P.D.’ actor Jason Beghe said of working in film and TV production. “It’s a chance to really follow your dreams.”

Click here for more information on the Film & TV Workforce Training Program at Rock Valley College in Rockford.

