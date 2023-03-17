8 people displaced in Rockford apartment fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Six adults and two children are displaced Friday after their second-floor apartment caught fire.

Firefighters arrived around 1:30 p.m. at a building on the 1500 block of 5th Avenue for aid while smoke billowed from the building’s ventilation system.

The residential fire in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue is under control. The cause is under investigation. 6 adults and 2 juveniles are being assisted by The Red Cross. pic.twitter.com/wp3na7w9bM — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) March 17, 2023

Luckily, the occupants were able to escape the apartment without getting hurt, though three pets―two dogs, and one snake―were reportedly still inside when crews arrived.

The Red Cross is helping the family with housing while they’re displaced.

