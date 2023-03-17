8 people displaced in Rockford apartment fire

Three pets―two dogs, and one snake―were reportedly still inside when crews arrived.
Three pets―two dogs, and one snake―were reportedly still inside when crews arrived.(Tim Braman)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Six adults and two children are displaced Friday after their second-floor apartment caught fire.

Firefighters arrived around 1:30 p.m. at a building on the 1500 block of 5th Avenue for aid while smoke billowed from the building’s ventilation system.

Luckily, the occupants were able to escape the apartment without getting hurt, though three pets―two dogs, and one snake―were reportedly still inside when crews arrived.

The Red Cross is helping the family with housing while they’re displaced.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police: Rockford home invasion suspect dies after stabbing
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Time Theater Rockford
Downtown Rockford ready for more theaters
Bobbie Taute-Howe is mourning her friend, 41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick, who was found shot to...
Illinois man accused of killing estranged wife

Latest News

Shooting investigation
2022 Rockford murder suspect found in Florida
The letter asks recipients to support the Illinois Sheriff's Association through a membership.
Stephenson Co. Sheriff’s Office says ISA fundraising letter is real
BB gun shooting
Winnebago Co. deputy recovering after BB gun shooting
Isidro Barrios
Mayor makes pick for Rockford 11th Ward vacancy