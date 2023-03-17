2022 Rockford murder suspect found in Florida

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man accused of first-degree murder is arrested in Florida after nearly one year.

Dylan Denham, 29, was arrested Thursday in Lehigh Acres, Fla. for the 2022 murder of 19-year-old Deontay Turner.

Rockford police found Turner on April 14, 2022 lying on the ground with gunshot wounds near the intersection of 11th Street and 6th Avenue.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but did not survive.

Denham is being held at Lee County jail in Ft. Meyers, Fla. at this time.

