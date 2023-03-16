Winnebago Co. committees vote to renew mental health, law enforcement collaborative program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two professional committees with different backgrounds and expertise join forces to resole mental health crisis situations.

Board members say the combined effort by Winnebago County and local law enforcement changes the way officials handle mental health-related calls.

“I don’t see a negative in this program at all and I’ve gone to trainings with both of them, with Rosecrance, with the city,” said Deputy Chief Tammie Stanley of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The Public Safety Committee is ready to pass the Winnebago County Crisis Co-Responder Team Program that partners law enforcement and mental health officials in response to some calls.

“That way the officers are there to provide safety,” said Public Safety and Judiciary Committee vice chairperson Aaron Booker. “The mental health professional is there to work out problems so that we can minimize any type of situation getting out of control.”

Booker supports the program made up of Winnebago County, the city of Rockford, city of Loves Park and Rosecrance. Booker says jail isn’t a place for someone struggling with their mental health.

“These individuals, these incidents, these cases can get referred to Rosecrance, and Rosecrance then can admit the person or continue the person into any type of mental health counseling,” Booker said.

Booker spent his career in law enforcement. He recalls a time when someone held a golf club above their head, and he had to quickly decide how to handle the situation. With training, this crisis team prevents those kinds of situations.

“We’ve gotta be progressive, we’ve gotta stay ahead of the game as much as we can,” Booker said.

Winnebago County director of Chairman’s Office of the Criminal Justice Initiative office Marlana Dokken of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Initiative says this program is a win for law enforcement, the mental health professional, and the person struggling.

“The individual receiving the services has the benefit of having a community that’s trauma-informed and working to not arrest them and help them on their mental health,” Dokken said.

Booker says the program is funded by state and federal grants through the Winnebago County Mental Health Board. The City of Rockford has already applied for the funding for the 2023 and 2024 year.

Dokken says the program’s biggest benefit is to keep people struggling with mental health out of jail who don’t need to be in jail.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.