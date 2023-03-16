Warm-up before an extreme cool down for the weekend, major rain to come

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday weather was rather sunny and mild, even high’s close to the 50s, but with a cold front set to sweep its way across the stateline we could see a big temperature decline.

High for the day was 47 degrees with a light layer of clouds. The sun was still able to shine through and give people a beautiful Wednesday. It was a bit more on the breezier side though with winds coming in from the south. When winds come up from the south they bring a lot of warmer air which is why we see temperatures warm up a little bit.

Although as it gets cooler into the night and winds pick up speed those winds could also bring some rain with it. The rest of Wednesday will remain cloudy with some wind blowing in some rain for Thursday.

A little bit of cloud coverage.
A little bit of cloud coverage.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Most of Thursday morning will remain cloudy and warm, however as we get closer to the afternoon that humidity will begin to rise and so will the chances of rain. Some heavy showers will move its way into the stateline. These showers will bring some strong wind gusts along with much cooler temperatures due to a cold front.

Rain will move in around 11 in the morning and keep moving across the region the entire day. We can expect wind gusts get up to 30 mph, but storms should not be produced from this rain as the National Weather Service lets us know. Even though it will be a rainy Thursday maybe take advantage of any spring cleaning you still need to get done.

The rain lets up a little bit.
The rain lets up a little bit.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Rainfall picks up speed as winds do too.
Rainfall picks up speed as winds do too.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Rainfall remains heavy as temperatures dip.
Rainfall remains heavy as temperatures dip.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

As the night grows nearer on Thursday and hits midnight, the rain will transition into snow. The snowfall will not produce much of anything at all and will fall apart around four in the morning. If you drive in the morning take your time on the roads as they may be slippery from the ice.

Rain begins to turn into snow
Rain begins to turn into snow(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Snow falls for a couple hours but then falls away.
Snow falls for a couple hours but then falls away.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Snow falls away.
Snow falls away.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

After the snow falls away, the rest of Friday is going to be very clear and with the temperatures still mild. Great day to go for a walk or just take advantage of the beautiful day.

Clear and beautiful Friday.
Clear and beautiful Friday.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

We will see a nose dive in temperatures for Saturday getting back in the 20s.

Temperatures take a nose dive into the 20s.
Temperatures take a nose dive into the 20s.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Heavy rainfall for Thursday
Heavy rainfall for Thursday(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

