RRVBC adds cholesterol test option for blood donors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new feature encourages donors to take charge of their health while giving life-saving blood.

Non-fasting cholesterol tests are now an option for Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) donors.

Test results will be available through the RRVBC donor portal, giving donors quick and easy access.

RRVBC has donation centers in Rockford, Belvidere and Freeport, while supporting mobile blood drives across the stateline.

First-time donors need a photo ID. Individuals can donate a single unit every 56 days. Students can donate once they turn 16 years of age and must have a signed parental consent form.

To schedule a donation, visit https://www.rrvbc.org.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.