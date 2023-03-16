Rockford police are investigating a man’s death along Green Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department sent out a tweet around 3:00 Thursday morning regarding the death of a male along the 1800 block of Green Street. Although the investigation on the cause is on-going, R.P.D. assure the public that there is no threat to their safety at this time.

Police assure there is no threat to public safety (Rockford Police Department)

