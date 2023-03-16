Rockford police are investigating a man’s death along Green Street
RPD assures there is no threat to public safety
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department sent out a tweet around 3:00 Thursday morning regarding the death of a male along the 1800 block of Green Street. Although the investigation on the cause is on-going, R.P.D. assure the public that there is no threat to their safety at this time.
