Rockford police are investigating a man’s death along Green Street

RPD assures there is no threat to public safety
File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department sent out a tweet around 3:00 Thursday morning regarding the death of a male along the 1800 block of Green Street. Although the investigation on the cause is on-going, R.P.D. assure the public that there is no threat to their safety at this time.

Police assure there is no threat to public safety
Police assure there is no threat to public safety(Rockford Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Photo of Peanut
Man demands change to Illinois law after dog was brutally attacked
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
For the first time in 16 years, Lisa Clark is no longer the principal at Loves Park Elementary...
Community voices support for former Loves Park Elementary Principal Lisa Clark

Latest News

When responding to mental health crises, law enforcement teams up with mental health...
Winnebago County Public Safety and Judiciary Committee votes to renew mental health, law enforcement collaborative program
When responding to mental health crises, law enforcement teams up with mental health...
Winnebago County Public Safety and Judiciary Committee votes to renew mental health, law enforcement collaborative program
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding Rayshawn Smith’s suicide
Kayleigh's Wednesday Forecast - 03/15/2023
Kayleigh's Wednesday Forecast - 03/15/2023