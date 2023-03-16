Rock County Sheriff’s Department warns of scam callers posing as law enforcement

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Scam callers are trying to trick Rock County residents into giving them various account information, according to the sheriff’s department.

Police say a man calls and says his name is Deputy Sam Billings. He then asks people to give him their account information to make sure there is no fraudulent activity. They also warn of another caller who claims to be Deputy Hall from Columbia County. This caller has been telling people they failed to show up for jury duty, and adds warrants have been issued through the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement warns that these are scam calls and reiterates they will not ask people for money or account information over the phone. If you get a suspicious call, report it to the Rock County Communication Center at 608-757-2244.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.