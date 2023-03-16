Rock County Sheriff’s Department warns of scam callers posing as law enforcement

By Marta Berglund
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Scam callers are trying to trick Rock County residents into giving them various account information, according to the sheriff’s department.

Police say a man calls and says his name is Deputy Sam Billings. He then asks people to give him their account information to make sure there is no fraudulent activity. They also warn of another caller who claims to be Deputy Hall from Columbia County. This caller has been telling people they failed to show up for jury duty, and adds warrants have been issued through the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement warns that these are scam calls and reiterates they will not ask people for money or account information over the phone. If you get a suspicious call, report it to the Rock County Communication Center at 608-757-2244.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Investigation reveals negligence surrounding murderer Rayshawn Smith’s death
Photo of Peanut
Man demands change to Illinois law after dog was brutally attacked
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
For the first time in 16 years, Lisa Clark is no longer the principal at Loves Park Elementary...
Community voices support for former Loves Park Elementary Principal Lisa Clark

Latest News

March 16 birthdays
March 16 birthdays
File Graphic (KWTX)
Rockford police are investigating a man’s death along Green Street
When responding to mental health crises, law enforcement teams up with mental health...
Winnebago County Public Safety and Judiciary Committee votes to renew mental health, law enforcement collaborative program
When responding to mental health crises, law enforcement teams up with mental health...
Winnebago County Public Safety and Judiciary Committee votes to renew mental health, law enforcement collaborative program