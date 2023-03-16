Police: Rockford home invasion suspect dies after stabbing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 44-year-old man who police say tried to break into a Rockford home died Thursday morning.

Police say they arrived just before 2 a.m. to a residence in the 1800 block of Green Street in response to a home invasion call.

Both a man and a woman living at the home told police that the suspect tried to force their door open. Residents said the suspect did break through a window, and started swinging a piece of lumber at them.

The man inside the home grabbed a knife from the kitchen to ward off the suspect, who sustained stab wounds to his neck and shoulder area. After being stabbed, the attempted home invader tried to take off but collapsed outside of the home.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the suspect died at the scene.

The Rockford Police Department sent out a tweet around 3 a.m. Thursday about the incident:

RPD is currently at a scene in the 1800 block of Green Street involving a deceased male. There is no threat to the public and we ask that you avoid the area. Further details will follow as the investigation continues. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 16, 2023

