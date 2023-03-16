Lutheran alum James Robinson signs two-year deal with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WIFR) - NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Rockford Lutheran alum James Robinson is signing a two-year, $8-million deal with the New England Patriots.

Robinson was traded midseason in his third year with Jacksonville after coming out of Illinois State undrafted in 2020. Robinson played in four out of a possible 10 games and was inactive for the final five games.

The former Sader took to social media to share his excitement regarding the new deal.

🙏🏾Lets get it! Time to go to work!!#Patriots 😤 — James Robinson (@Robinson_jamess) March 16, 2023

