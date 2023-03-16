Lutheran alum James Robinson signs two-year deal with Patriots

The moves comes after Robinson finished the 2022 season with the Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that would end in a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.(Matt Dunhan | AP)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WIFR) - NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Rockford Lutheran alum James Robinson is signing a two-year, $8-million deal with the New England Patriots.

Robinson was traded midseason in his third year with Jacksonville after coming out of Illinois State undrafted in 2020. Robinson played in four out of a possible 10 games and was inactive for the final five games.

The former Sader took to social media to share his excitement regarding the new deal.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in 16 years, Lisa Clark is no longer the principal at Loves Park Elementary...
Community voices support for former Loves Park Elementary Principal Lisa Clark
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Now hiring
Concentric in Rockford looks to fill more than 30 positions
General Manager Jesse Sacia says this is a blow to their business, but they can only move...
4 men wanted in $200K Pecatonica farm equipment theft
Laser tag
New laser tag arena opens in former Laser Quest space

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Rodgers plans to play for Jets in 2023, awaits Packers’ move
Harlem’s Grace Vyborny signs NLI to play two sports at Rockford University
Harlem’s Grace Vyborny signs NLI to play two sports at Rockford University
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive...
Report: David Montgomery signs three-year deal with Lions
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard n action before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov....
Report: Jets sign FA WR Allen Lazard